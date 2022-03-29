Live
Live: PlayStation Plus relaunch as it happens – is it a true Game Pass rival?
I'm Spartacus
By Julian Benson published
Sony has finally revealed its new take on PlayStation Plus. It's been running the subscription service since 2010 and, though a frontrunner when it launched, it's been showing its age in comparison to its rival's Xbox Game Pass.
The new version of PlayStation Plus combines two services – the old version of PlayStation Plus and Sony's PlayStation Now cloud gaming subscription. This means, depending on what tier you subscribe to, you can get access to PlayStation's online services, such as multiplayer, a library of PS4 and PS5 games, and a library of retro games drawn from Sony's back catalog of PSX, PS2, PS3, and PSP consoles.
Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan has spoken to a number of outlets so we're collecting together all the information we can about the new look PlayStation Plus and will be sharing it here first, so keep checking back on this live blog to find out how the new service works, what you can expect to play on it, and if it's worth your money.
First off let's go over those different tiers. PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. Effectively, Essential gives you access to PlayStation's online services, Extra lets you play a library of PS4 and PS5 games, and Premium gives you access to retro titles. But here's that breakdown in more detail:
PlayStation Plus Essential
Benefits:
- Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as:
- Two monthly downloadable games
- Exclusive discounts
- Cloud storage for saved games
- Online multiplayer access
- There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.
Price:
- Price for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.
- United States
- $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly
- Europe
- €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly
- United Kingdom
- £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly
- Japan
- ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly
- United States
PlayStation Plus Extra
Benefits:
- Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier
- Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.
Price:
- United States
- $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly
- Europe
- €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly
- United Kingdom
- £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly
- Japan
- ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly
PlayStation Plus Premium
Benefits:
- Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers
- Adds up to 340 additional games, including:
- PS3 games available via cloud streaming
- A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations
- Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.
- Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.
Price:
- United States
- $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly
- Europe
- €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly
- United Kingdom
- £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly
- Japan
- ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly
So, two PlayStation services are merging into one with three tiers of access. This isn't going to be confusing at all...
First key takeaways:
- If you're currently a PlayStation Plus subscriber you will automatically have your subscription turned into a PlayStation Plus Essential tier
- If you're currently a PlayStation Now subscriber, your subscription will automatically become a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription
Now, a lot of the perks of the higher tiers come as a result of game streaming, a service that isn't available worldwide. Currently, PS Now is only available in Europe, North America, and Japan.
For regions where it's unavailable, Sony says it will be offering a tier called PlayStation Plus Deluxe which "will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium and includes a catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. "
