Tim Berners-Lee receives Queen's honour

Sir Tim Berners-Lee is one of only 24 living Britons who have received the Order of Merit

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, has been awarded the Order of Merit, one of the most prestigious honours in the UK.

Internet legend Sir Tim invented the layout and address system used on the web and put the first site online in 1991. His system to organise, link and browse pages on the internet is still in use today. The code created by Sir Tim was primarily created so scientists could share research and information across computer networks easier.

He is now director of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, where he is based as an academic. He was also named Greatest Briton at a ceremony in 2004.

The Queen awarded the Order of Merit honour - essentially a personal gift from Her Majesty - to a select group of people who have made 'exceptional contributions' in arts, sciences and other areas. Only 24 living people share the honour and Sir Tim can use the letters 'OM' after his name.

Sir Tim was given the honour along with the President of the Royal Society, Lord Rees of Ludlow, and the Rt Rev Lord Eames, ex-Anglican Primate of All Ireland and Archbishop of Armagh.