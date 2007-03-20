'Thriving economy' of stolen IDs

Cyber-criminals have a network of servers that are being used to trade personal and financial information. That's according to security vendor Symantec , which released the findings as part of its twice-yearly Internet Security Threat Report.

The research says that organised cybercrime is now becoming a major issue for security vendors and consumers alike. The report highlights the sheer variety of information available for cash, with a UK credit card with card verification value available for just over £1, and a whole identity including US bank account, credit card, date of birth and ID number for just over £7.

Among the selection of 'highlights' found on the market by Symantec are also valid Yahoo and Hotmail email cookies for £1 and a list of 29,000 email addresses for £3.

Symantec's Lee Sharrocks says that our age-old perceptions of organised crime just don't hold sway any longer: "When we think about the concept of organised crime it conjures up images of famous Sicilian mafia figures in New York City.

"Although not visible to the public eye, a new outlet for these activities has emerged in the form of online organised cybercrime."