Tech.co.uk to get a massive upgrade

Watch out for a fresh look-'n'-feel, extra features and a brand new name

We're changing! Tech.co.uk is about to get a huge upgrade - a fresh look-'n'-feel, extra features and a brand new name.

We've had a cracking year, evolving from primordial digital ooze into one of the UK's biggest and fastest-growing technology sites. But this is just the start...

Going deeper into technology

Next, we want to give you, our regular site visitors, tons of new ways to make use of this site. New features will help you find the latest products quickly and enable you to talk to other enthusiasts about technology.

As we've mentioned, we've also had a good tidy up of the place and we'll be rolling out what we hope is a sleeker, easier to use design. Yellow is so 2006...

We'll have more details for you next week - in the meantime, have a great weekend.