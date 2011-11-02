Twitter Stories launches, looks to inspire

Twitter has launched a spin-off site, Twitter Stories, where some of the most inspirational tweets ever created are showcased.

The site is something of an oddity; it offers up tweets that only tell part of the story then adds to these a case study of why the 140-character missive is of importance.

Given that Twitter has been the focus of many a political uprising you would think that some of the stories on there would focus on politics, but they are more about individual tweets which have led to something profound.

Life is tweet

"Read about a single tweet that helped save a bookstore from going out of business; an athlete who took a hundred of his followers out to a crab dinner; and, Japanese fishermen who use Twitter to sell their catch before returning to shore," explained Twitter about the website.

"Each story reminds us of the humanity behind tweets that make the world smaller."

The Twitter Stories site is a lot more picture-led than Twitter and it's definitely interesting that Jack Dorsey and co have decided to editorialise a modicum of tweets from the site.

We can't wait for the site that showcases all the celebs that have sold their souls for 140 characters, advertising a product they've never used.

Or maybe just those who tweet while drunk.