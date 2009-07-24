Twitter drops followers in spammer slash

Twitter has had a bit of a spring clean of spammers on its network, meaning many people will see a drop in the number of followers they have.

It's already sparked a number of sad Tweets online as people think it was something they might have said. But don't worry - Twitter is correcting "data inconsistencies" from spammers.

According to the TweetMasters themselves, the change is due to incorrect following and follower counts being around for a while:

"For some time, the follower and following counts we display have been incorrect for some folks. We're soon to push a change that will address this issue. This means that the count you see in your sidebar should match what you see on your follower and following pages.

Clean up

"However, a consequence of this change is that follower counts will drop for some people. In particular, those with large followings may see significant changes as we correct for spam accounts and data inconsistencies. No legitimate followings should be affected—we're just cleaning up artifacts [sic] in the system."

We saw a drop of around 50 followers from our account overnight, but that pales in comparison to some of those we've seen.