For the first time you can now search through every tweet ever

Hope we haven't said anything too embarrassing

Twitter has opened the floodgates and is now letting you search through anything that's ever been posted on the 140-character social network.

That's hundreds of billions of tweets since Twitter launched in 2006, the company says.

Up to this point Twitter's search index has parsed through mainly recent tweets, but now it includes them all - for better or for worse.

Twitter Search Infrastructure Engineer Yi Zhuang elucidated a number of different uses for the new expanded search, from tracking historic elections to revisiting entire conferences, in a blog post.

Let's be honest, though: you're going to use it to look up every embarrassing thing your friends ever tweeted, and godspeed you on that mission.