Latest home cinema bargains revealed

The PlayStation 3 is one of this year's home cinema bargains

With Christmas just around the corner, and the banks playing Scrooge when it comes to lending out money, sometimes it's the little luxuries in life, like new tech, that fall by the wayside.

Luckily, there are plenty of bargains around to snap up, meaning creating the ultimate home cinema setup won't involve the bailiffs knocking on the door.

Credit-crunching kit

Bargain hunting, as we all know, takes a lot of time. But don't worry as help is at hand.

Home Cinema Choice magazine has picked out the AV kit which won't break the bank but will produce superb sound and picture quality in your living room.

Part one and two of the mag's credit-crunching guide reveals the best equipment out there for the lowest price.

Everything from your source device, through the receiver, to the TV is catered for.

So, if you want to pimp out your home cinema kit without coughing up too much cash, then point your browser to www.homecinemachoice.com.