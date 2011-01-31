ViewSonic launches VP3D1 processor for 3D projectors

ViewSonic has announced the VP3D1 – a processor that can take 3D TV, film and gaming content into a format that can be displayed natively on its 3D projector range.

ViewSonic Europe will show off some of its latest kit at the ISE show including the 10,000 lumen Pro9500 and a double sided ePoster which has been deisgned to replace old backlit signs.

But a highlight for 3D fans will be the VP3D1 which will convert 3D sources to a more projector friendly format – with ViewSonic showing off the technology alongside its PJD8200 home cinema projector.

Conversion

"ViewSonic is also launching its 3D processor solution. The VP3D1 converts 3D TV, Film and Gaming content into a format that can be displayed natively by the ViewSonic 3D ready projector range," explained ViewSonic.

So, if you happen to have one of ViewSonic's 3D projectors – you may soon be able to hook up your favourite gadgets to get the full experience. Although we don't yet know the pricing or UK release date.