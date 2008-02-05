New 1080p projectors on the way

Projection specialists InFocus and Planar are launching a trio of projectors in the UK able to display at 1080p Full HD.

New from InFocus is the IN83 Full HD 1080p projector, the latest addition to the company’s ‘Play Big’ range. Fully loaded with the latest Texas Instruments' DLP DarkChip4 technology with BrilliantColor, the IN83 offers a native 5000:1 contrast ratio to ensure deep blacks and bright whites.

With an optimised video brightness of 1,600 max lumens, the IN83 is capable of projecting Full HD across a screen up to 430cm wide that's easily viewed even during the daytime. The IN83 also features Pixelworks DNX 10-bit video processing technology and two HDMI 1.3 inputs. It’ll be available from March onwards at a cost of £3500.

Planar, meanwhile, have two new models - the PD8150 and PD8130. Both units are housed in curved, highly lacquered piano black cabinets and feature 1080p DLP architecture, customised video processing and high-performance optics.

Using DLP Dynamic Black and BrilliantColor image enhancement, alongside Gennum VXP video processing both of the Planar models are able to produce images with a contrast ratio of 15,000:1 at 1,000 max lumens. Each unit also gets two HDMI 1.3 inputs.

Both Planar units are expected to ship in March. The PD8130 will retail for £3,400 while the PD8150 will cost £4,400.