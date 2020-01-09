Here's a $100 rugged phone with a massive battery that doesn’t look half bad

By

You won’t find a cheaper big-battery smartphone

(Image credit: Oukitel)

Chinese phone vendor Oukitel is trying to break new grounds with the WP5, a rugged smartphone that comes with a massive 8000mAh battery and a low price of $99.99 including delivery (about £76, AU$145).

That’s not a lot of money for a jam-packed smartphone; other than its waterproof and shockproof credentials, the WP5 can operate between -55 and 70 degrees (according to its manufacturer). 

It comes with three cameras as the back and four LED flashlights, making it ideal for workers in low lighting situations.

Oukitel WP5 rugged smartphone | $99.99 at Gearbest

You can bag yourself the Oukitel WP5 for a bargain $99.99 which includes free delivery. This is an entry level rugged smartphone running Android 9.0, a big 8,000mAh battery and three rear camera sensors.  

Inside, there’s a quad-core Mediatek chipset that is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage memory, all of this running on stock Android 9.0. Its 5.5-inch display has a fairly low resolution (720 x 1440 pixels) which should - in theory - improve battery life.

Add in other features like a fingerprint sensor, two Nano SIM slots, a type-C connector and you end up with a capable, decently-priced smartphone that will survive more than a few shocks. 

Just bear in mind that a big battery means an increased thickness (18mm) and heavier weight than most other non-rugged smartphones around today (a whopping 285g).

  • Don’t take risks. Have your data protected with a provider from our best cloud storage guide
See more Mobile phones news