Best horror games on PC and consoles

Ok, so Halloween may be past us for now, but that's no reason to miss out on the best and greatest horror videogames out there.

There's a glut of scary movies to make you jump out of your seats – just check the list in our best horror movies guide – but videogames can go that extra distance by making those scares truly interactive and immersive.

When you're the one holding the controller and making the choices that could mean life or death, every moment is tense and significant. It's a lot harder to laugh at on-screen characters making stupid and clichéd decisions when you're the one making them.

We've gotten far better at scaring ourselves, while games have matured beyond simple gore and jump scares. Though these elements still play an important role in the genre, our approach to horror has more nuance than ever.

What follows is our choice of the best horror games that you can play on PC and consoles today, from recent AAA games to older PC classics. Go ahead and spook yourselves silly.

