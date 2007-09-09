Xbox 360 sales jump 260 per cent

Sales of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console seem to have nearly tripled according to latest Chart Track data, says games industry trade mag MCV.

The much-needed sales boost comes after Microsoft rolled out the new Xbox 360 Elite in August and recently cut the price of its existing console line-up. With its 120GB HDD and integrated HDMI port, the Elite eliminates many of the PS3's hardware advantages (bar HD disc support).

Xbox 360 vs. PS3

"According to ChartTrack data," says the MCV article, "[Microsoft] enjoyed a 260 per cent rise in sales of its next-gen format two weeks ago (week 34), after introducing the Elite model to the market and dropping the price of its Core and Premium consoles."

Microsoft looks ideally poised to carry a resurgent Xbox 360 into the Christmas period. Most observers expect sales of the Xbox 360 to be boosted again with an enviable line-up of triple-A games. The highlight here is undoubtedly Halo 3, which is the fastest pre-ordered game in history. Over a million Xbox owners have already stumped up their cash in the US alone.

