Best Xbox One accessories: all the extras you need to own for Xbox One

The Xbox One family is an impressive collection of consoles. Whether you own the Xbox One S or the upgraded Xbox One X, you'll want to make the most of your powerful console with the best Xbox One accessories.

But with such a wide variety of choices, it can be hard to work out which accessories are best for you: whether that's a controller, headset, or Xbox Live Gold membership.

Luckily, we've put together this list of the best Xbox One accessories to help you make the most of your console.

Prefer to play on PS4? Check out our best PS4 accessories

Image credit: TechRadar

Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller

Meet the pricey, pro-level controller for Xbox One and Windows 10

Incredibly comfortable

Hair triggers

Interchangeable sticks

Not rechargeable

The Xbox One controller is already a pretty solid piece of hardware, improving on the Xbox 360's controller that became the industry standard. Somehow, Microsoft managed even further improvement in the form of the Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller.

There's swappable thumbsticks and directional pads that offer up a better feel than the standard Xbox One controller, as well as quick-hit triggers to help out in the most high-impact shooters. While it's pretty pricy for a pad at almost three times the cost of a standard controller, you definitely get what you pay for with this premium piece of hardware.

Read the full review: Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller

Image credit: Microsoft

Xbox One Play and Charge Kit

Stop throwing away money on batteries and picking up dead controllers

Charges in under 4 hours

Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One and Windows 10

Prone to performance issues

While there is some benefit to having the Xbox One controller use standard batteries (like not having to worry about having a controller-free console in a few years when the other platforms controller batteries start dying and the platform manufacturers have moved on), the process of switching out AA batteries every few weeks can be maddening.

If you yearn for some simplicity, though, the Xbox One Play and Charge Kit puts the Xbox One Controller on the same playing field as the competition. Just put the simple battery back where you'd put the batteries and use a micro-USB cable to keep the controller fresh when you run out of juice.

Image credit: Microsoft

Xbox One Media Remote

The best (cheapest) way to make your Xbox One feel like a grown-up streamer

Sleek design

...it's a remote?

Should've been included with console

Ever since the PlayStation 2 put a DVD player in the homes of millions, one constant has remained this millennium; using a controller to watch videos on consoles is the worst. If you're using your Xbox One as a streamer, Blu-ray player, and TV watcher, the Xbox One Media Remote is a great way to watch all of your favorite content without fumbling to remember the proper controller command to bring up closed captions or time remaining.

This remote is perfectly sized to fit every important command (including volume options that controllers and Xbox One Smartglass cant handle), is very sleek, and has a backlight that's perfect for home theaters and late-night video-watching.

Image credit: Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Elite Pro

Built like a tank with sound to match

Superb sound

Exemplary comfort

Incredible build quality

Pricey package

No surround sound in its base state

Turtle Beach is the longest established specialist gaming headset manufacturer, with a fanatical following among pro-gamers – and when you unbox its top-of-the-range Elite Pro, you can see why. It simply oozes no-expense-spared design, and sports all manner of neat touches born from decades of pro-gaming experience.

But more importantly than that, it sounds spectacular, with huge bass and crystal-clear treble adding up to a sound which will allow you to get deeply immersed into whatever game you're playing. Comfort-wise, it's exemplary, with big, thick earpads that eliminate all ambient noise, and can be easily adjusted to fit all head-sizes. A neat feature lets you add spacing to the earpads to accommodate a pair of glasses.

On an Xbox One, we'd recommend teaming it up with piece of kit called the Tactical Audio Adapter, which clips into the Xbox One controller and operates as an amplifier, adding some of the extra sound-control features which come in a separate graphic equaliser-style box called the Tactical Audio Controller (which is pricey but adds Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound).

Those features include Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing, which enhances the sound of incoming players' footsteps and is great for hardcore first-person shooter fans, and Dynamic Chat Boost, which keeps chat-levels audible even when background noise rises. Plus, it lets you independently adjust game and chat volumes.

Add tank-like build-quality to the equation and you have a headset which has become something of a status symbol for those who take their gaming seriously.

For more information, check out our full Turtle Beach Elite Pro review.

Image credit: Microsoft

Xbox Live Gold 12 Month Membership

Live Gold isn't just about multiplayer anymore, get on-board

Free games every month

Allows for online multiplayer

Another subscription to sign up to

Over the last decade-plus, Xbox Live has been synonymous with Xbox consoles; if you want to get the most out of your Xbox 360 or Xbox One, having Xbox Live to play online with friends is tantamount. Even if you don't play games online regularly, there's still a lot of value that comes with this subscription.

On top of weekly discounts, Xbox Live members also get free Xbox One games (and another pair of backwards-compatible Xbox 360 games) to keep as long as their Xbox Live subscription stays valid. It's a great deal that ensures you'll rarely even have to pick up new games, given the breadth and depth of freebies that come to Xbox Live on a monthly basis.

Image credit: Microsoft

Xbox One Chatpad

Send messages in a snap

Makes messaging much simpler

Back-lit mini-keyboard

Makes your controller a bit chunkier

Sometimes, a voice message won't do and you've got to send some words to your Xbox cohorts. So what do you do? Painfully trudge through the UI keyboard to slowly...type...out... each... word? Pull up your phone and dive through a series of Smartglass menus to text your fellow players? Wouldn't it be great if you had a keyboard handy at all times?

That's why the Xbox One Chatpad is so darn handy. Sending messages is a snap, even in the dark thanks to the back-lit mini-keyboard. Sending longer messages to friends or redeeming one of the Xbox One's insane 25-character redemption codes is a heck of a lot easier with this sweet add-on that fits flush with your controller.

Image credit: TechRadar

Xbox Adaptive Controller

When everybody plays, we all win

Makes gaming more accessible

Create custom controller experience

Isn't cheap

Need to purchase own plugins

Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller is truly an innovative piece of tech, making gaming more accessible for gamers with limited mobility. While this Xbox One accessory isn't necessarily for everyone, its large programmable buttons and ability to connect to external switches, buttons, mounts and joystick means the controller can be customized for users of varying needs.

However, the issue with this controller is price. While it works with a range of devices, they all need to be purchased separately (as the purchase price is only for the main controller). So if you have more precise needs, then you will need to buy more plug ins. It's not ideal but Microsoft's effort to make gaming more accessible is definitely a step forward.

You can purchase the Xbox Adaptive Controller from Microsoft for £74.99 / $99.99 / AU$129.99.

Image credit: Microsoft

Xbox One Stereo Headset Adapter

An ingenious way to let you use your own headset or headphones

Works with all headsets

Convenient controls

Comes built into new controllers

Whether you've got an old reliable headset that saw you through some Xbox 360 battles or want your PC gaming headset to pull double duty, you'll need something to get a non-official headset working with the Xbox One's proprietary controller connector.

Thankfully, there's the Xbox One Headset Adaptor that allows one to plug a standard wired gaming headset on the Xbox One console. It also helps things out by centralizing the headset commands right underneath the controller. No longer will you have to feel around on your headset's wires to find the volume and muting controls; it's all right there on the controller no matter what headset you've got connected.

Image credit: Seagate

Seagate Xbox One Game Drive

The guaranteed a solution to your storage ills

A whopping 4 TB of game storage

Plug and play

Portable

Slightly more expensive than others

Even with the streamlined simplicity that consoles offer, sometimes storage can be tricky, especially given the sheer variety of external hard drives on the market. Will a hard drive get enough power from the console to run properly? Is the speed up to snuff enough to play full games at a proper clip? Sometimes reliability and peace of mind is worth spending a little more for, which is why Seagate's official external drive is worth seeking out.

Beyond the snazzy look and logo, you're guaranteed a solution to your storage ills and a hard drive that will work right out of the box. If you've ever had to futz around formatting your drive and crossing your fingers that your console will recognize it, the Game Drive is a breath of fresh air.