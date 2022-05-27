Chrome OS is getting a major update that professionals will love

Audio player loading…

Google has announced a wide range of cybersecurity updates for Chrome OS, the operating system that powers Chromebook devices.

The selection of updates covers everything from new partner security integrations and data controls to hardware security updates.

Google says the latest set of measures have been introduced with the aim of helping companies work towards a zero trust model.

New partner security integrations

The new integrations, dubbed the Chrome Enterprise Connectors Framework, will include tie-ups with Netskope Security Cloud, as well as Okta Identity Engine policy support for Chrome OS, which will help businesses meet their identity management needs.

The newest set of integrations will also cover endpoint management and will include tighter collaboration with BlackBerry UEM and Samsung Knox Manager, as well as an update to Google’s existing integration with VMware Workspace ONE.

In addition, Google has added integrations for security Insights and reporting, including one with the Splunk Cloud Platform.

Google also says integrations with Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike will soon be available through our Chrome Enterprise Trusted Tester Program.

What else?

As well as a tighter set of third party integrations, Google also announced Chrome OS Data Controls, which it says will give users endpoint protection, preventing data leakage by allowing IT to define rules within Chrome OS on when to trigger controls for different actions. These will include copy and paste, screen capture, printing, and other activities that could lead to data loss.

Google has also announced several security focused hardware updates.

P Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, the first Chrome OS device with Intel vPro Enterprise, will allow users to work with features like HP Privacy Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, and optional HP Sure View privacy screen.

Google also introduced Intel vPro Enterprise for Chrome OS, which it says provides comprehensive hardware-based security via two key features: Key Locker, which can protect disk encryption keys and prevent leaks, and Intel Total Memory Encryption (Intel TME), which helps ensure data leaving the chip to system memory is encrypted.