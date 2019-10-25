Best Nintendo Switch Online games for co-op and versus multiplayer

Some games are best for playing solo, but others only come into their own with friends, family – or angry strangers on the internet. To help you pick the best online and multiplayer games for playing on the Nintendo Switch, we've put together this extensive list of the best co-op or competitive titles currently available.

The Nintendo Switch Online service launched last September, bringing a paid subscription service for accessing online play, alongside a host of other features like cloud saves and retro game emulation. The paid online service isn't necessary for playing most games on the Nintendo Switch eShop, but you'll still need it if you want to get the most out of your multiplayer titles.

If you've been through our Nintendo Switch review and bought a console already, and want to know the best reasons for signing up to the online service too, these are the local co-op and online multiplayer games that get all the better for having Nintendo Switch Online.

Keep in mind, you may get discounts on these titles during Black Friday and Cyber Monday so keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals page.