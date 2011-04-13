Plantronics Gamecom headsets for Xbox and PS3 unveiled

Plantronics has announced that it is bringing its popular Gamecom gaming headsets to games consoles after enjoying success on the PC.

The headset specialist is hoping that the Gamecom brand can grow, and is using the Gadget Show Live in Birmingham to launch its latest range of Xbox 360 and PS3 cans.

"Designed to enhance gaming experiences through rich, vibrant audio, the new line-up is headlined by the GameCom X95 Wireless Stereo headset and GameCom X40 Stereo headset for Xbox 360 users and the GameCom P90 Bluetooth headset for the PlayStation 3."

UK price

The range is priced at the lower to mid price points, with the top price being the £79.99 X95, followed by the X40 at £49.99 and the P90 at £24.99, X30 at £19.99 with the X10 offering at £14.99.

"We engineered the new GameCom products to give console gamers what value most in a great headset: outstanding audio performance, plug-and-play simplicity and comfortable designs," said Stuart Bradshaw, Plantronics EMEA Head of Consumer Marketing

"The mix of wireless stereo, Bluetooth and corded products also gives consumers more choices, so they can find a solution that meets their individual preference and style."