If your PS5 is connected to a TV with a HDMI 2.1 port, you can play compatible PS5 games at 4K resolution at 120fps. Before you can do so, though, you’ll need know how to enable 120Hz mode on PS5.

While not every PS5 game supports 120fps, those that do include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Dirt 5 and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, and the list of compatible games continues to grow.

But why is 120fps so important? Well, running games at 120fps not only makes games look incredibly smooth in motion, but it also makes games feel more responsive thanks to the lower input latency a higher framerate offers. In competitive games where every second counts, it can make all the difference.

If you’re wondering how to enable 120Hz on PS5, then, this guide will help. We’ve also rounded up all the PS5 games with 120fps support, which is continually updated.

Remember, not many TVs currently include HDMI 2.1 ports, so if you want to get the most out of the PS5’s display capabilities, you’ll need an 120Hz capable TV that supports the new HDMI specification. Some TVs also added support via a firmware update, so it’s important to make sure your TV is up to date.

How to enable 120Hz on PS5

Should you have a compatible display, enabling 120Hz on PS5 is relatively straightforward.

From the PS5’s home screen, head to ‘Settings’, which can be found in the top right-hand corner. Select ‘Screen and Video’ and go to ‘Video Output’. You then need to make sure that ‘4K Video Transfer Rate’ is set to ‘Automatic’.

You can double check your PS5 is capable of outputting 120Hz in the Video Output Information. Under ‘Information for the connected HDMI device’ you should see 120Hz showing up in the list of supported refresh rates.

How to enable 120Hz in PS5 games

It’s important to note that most PS5 games will default to either quality or performance mode. It’s always worth checking a game’s settings or selecting the correct display prompt that may be in place to ensure you're playing your games at the highest framerate possible.

For example, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on PS5 supports 120Hz, but you need to navigate the game’s options then go to ‘Display Options’ and select ‘Performance’ instead of 'Fidelity' to enjoy 120fps support.