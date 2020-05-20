If you’re wondering how to download Minecraft for PC, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll have you up and running faster than you can say “Creeper? Aw man!”

There are two PC versions of Minecraft available to download: Minecraft Java Edition or Minecraft for Windows 10 (commonly known as Bedrock). There are some notable differences between the two versions. Bedrock doesn't have an updated combat system, but it does allow for crossplay with Xbox One and mobile, and has some content that Java doesn't. Meanwhile Java only allows players to play with other Java players, but has more public servers and a better modding scene. If you're not quite sure which to choose then we advise going for Java, as it included a free copy of Bedrock with it.

Ready to get creative? Read on for our simple steps on how to download Minecraft for PC.

1. Go to the Minecraft website

First things first, you’ll want to mosey on over to the Minecraft website. From here you should be greeted by a large picture of Steve and Alex overlooking a Minecraft world.

Look to the left side and there should be a green box that says ‘get Minecraft’ . Click on that.

2. Which version of Minecraft is right for you?

Upon clicking the button, you now have to make a choice: which version of Minecraft do you want to download? The options here are computer, mobile, console, and others (yes, there are that many versions of Minecraft!).

For this guide, we want to click on the one marked ‘computer’.

3. Minecraft Java Edition or Minecraft Windows 10 (Bedrock)?

I know, we’re still picking which Minecraft we want! We’re nearly done, though.

The next choice you have to make is which version do you want to download: the Java Edition of Minecraft or the Windows 10 (Bedrock) version?

If you opted for the Windows 10 game you’ll be transported to a version-specific Minecraft page with a ‘buy’ button. Click ‘buy’ and you’ll then move to the Microsoft Store where you can purchase that version of the game and install it right away.

Note: If it’s the Windows 10 version you were after, you’re all done now!

If you’d like to download Minecraft Java Edition, however, click on that version, on the left, and when the next page loads, click buy.

4. Registering for Minecraft.Net

While Windows 10 users are now finished, there are still a few things left to do to grab the Java Edition.

After you hit ‘buy’, we’ll need to register a new account with an email address and password. Generic passwords aren’t allowed, so no animal names and whatnot.

Once that’s all filled out hit ‘register’ then open a new tab and pull up your email inbox. You should have received a four letter code you’ll now need to enter back on the Minecraft website to move on.

Enter the code in the box, hit ‘verify’ and you’re almost done.

5. Time to Buy and Install Minecraft

Now comes the buy page. Enter your card details, double check the amount at the bottom, and when you’re happy, click the ‘purchase’ banner at the bottom.

Wait for the page to load and you’ll be jettisoned to the 'purchase complete' screen. Click on ‘download for Windows’ and a file named ‘MinecraftInstaller.msi’ should auto download.

Click on that file and the game will install. From here, just power through ‘next’ until it’s installed and hit finish.

A new window should open (that’s the Minecraft launcher), log in with your email address and password then click ‘play’. Now just sit back as Minecraft Java Edition downloads and you can jump into a world of endless fun.