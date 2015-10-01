Six Linux terminal time-savers

Using the terminal in Linux can be faster and more productive than using a GUI, especially with repeated operations. To get the most out of this, it helps to know a few of the shell's secrets.

Do you often find yourself typing in the same command options over and over again? Do you sometimes have trouble remembering the correct options? Are you just plain lazy and want to avoid typing wherever possible? If you answered yes to any of these, then aliases are for you.

You already have some shell aliases set up. To list them, type:

alias

which will return entries like this (from Ubuntu):

alias ll='ls -alF'

alias ls='ls --color=auto'

The first of these examples is simple – if you type in ll, it runs ls -A. The second is cleverer, as the alias is the same as the command name, so the old ls behaviour disappears and it's always run with the --color=auto option.

If you find yourself always using certain options with particular commands, aliases like this effectively make those options the defaults.

The alias is expanded before the rest of the command line is interpreted, so:

ll X Y Z

becomes

ls -alF X Y Z

These aliases aren't always easy to remember, but fear not – you can create your own aliases using exactly the same syntax as in the output from the alias command:

alias myalias='somecommand --option1 --option2'

Aliasing a command to its own name is a neat trick, but what if you then need to use the original command? Don't worry – the developers have thought of that. Prefix the command with a backslash and your alias will be ignored:

\ls Documents