Best fire type pokémon in Pokémon Go

If you want a blazing squad in Pokémon Go, you're going to want the best fire type pokémon in the game. In this guide, we’ll give you a rundown of what they can be used for and which to pick.

There are hundreds of pokémon in Pokémon Go, so it can be difficult to know which are the best to add to your collection or train up for fighting. In particular, each one has its own effectiveness and vulnerabilities to consider when putting it up for battle, whether that be against a Gym or Team Rocket member, or in PvP with your friends or strangers in the Battle League.

In this guide, we’ll be talking about the best fire type pokémon, for when you want to bring down your opponent with heat and flame. Fire types can be cool and flashy, like the flaming wings of Moltres, or sweet and unassuming like the secretly burning Litten, but they all have certain strengths and weaknesses to be aware of.

Keep reading to find out what those are, as well as find out which are the best fire type Pokémon you should keep an eye out for and spend resources on, and how you might be able to obtain them in Pokémon Go.

Now, onto the hot stuff.

What are the best Fire type pokémon?

(Image credit: Niantic Labs)

Charizard

This fully evolved starter Pokémon comes in many forms. Typically, the strongest is Mega Charizard Y, but Mega Charizard X is also a good contender. Mega Charizard Y has stronger maximum stats, but Mega Charizard X does not have the additional flying type which makes Mega Charizard Y extremely vulnerable to rock type attacks.

The Mega Charizards can be obtained by Mega Evolving a normal Charizard. To do this you will need Mega Energy, obtained through Mega Raids. You will be able to choose which one you want.

A normal Charizard and Mega Charizard Y are fire and flying types. They are vulnerable to electric and water type attacks, and especially vulnerable to rock type attacks. However, they are resistant to ground, fighting, steel, fire, and fairy type attacks, and will take even less damage from bug and grass type attacks.

Mega Charizard X is instead fire and dragon type. It is still weak to rock type attacks, but it’s not so devastating. It’s also weak to ground and dragon type attacks. It is resistant to bug, steel, electric, and especially fire and grass type attacks.

(Image credit: Niantic Labs)

Reshiram

Reshiram is a powerful legendary pokémon that served as the mascot for Pokémon Black.

Its strong fire type attacks make it a popular choice for a team that needs to bring the burn. However, it is only available in Raid Battles, so depending on when you are reading this you may need to wait for it to rotate back into the pool of available legendary Pokémon.

Reshiram is a dragon and fire type pokémon. It is weak to rock, ground, and dragon type attacks. It is resistant to bug, steel, electric, and especially fire and grass type attacks.

(Image credit: Niantic Labs)

Ho-oh

Ho-oh is a powerful Legendary Pokémon best known for being the mascot for Pokémon Gold and the HeartGold remake.

Being a legendary, it has high maximum stats for taking out tough opponents. However, like Reshiram and other legendary pokémon, it is only available in Raid Battles, so depending on when you are reading this you may need to wait for it to rotate back into the available pool. If it’s not available, don’t worry too much - Charizard has the same typing and is a powerful but accessible alternative.

Ho-oh can also be found in Shadow form, and even Apex Shadow for those who attended the Go Tour: Johto event. Apex Shadow Ho-oh is particularly powerful.

Ho-oh is a flying and fire type. It is vulnerable to electric and water type attacks, and especially vulnerable to rock type attacks. However, it is resistant to ground, fighting, steel, fire, and fairy type attacks, and even more resistant to bug and grass type attacks.

(Image credit: Niantic Labs)

Victini

The mythical pokémon Victini isn’t as powerful on its own as some of the other pokémon on this list, but it has its uses, especially in PvP battles.

Unfortunately, like all mythical and legendary Pokémon, it is only available in Raid Battles. Since these are constantly rotating, you might have to wait a while before it appears again.

Victini is a Psychic and fire type pokémon. It has many resistances - it won’t take as much damage from fighting, steel, fire, grass, psychic, ice, or fairy attacks. However, it is still weak to ground, rock, ghost, water, and dark attacks.

(Image credit: Niantic Labs)

Darmanitan

Darmanitan is a powerful attacker in Pokémon Go. However, while it hits hard, it also doesn’t have much defense, so be careful what you put it up against.

It can be evolved from Darumaka for 50 Candies. Darumaka might hatch out of an Egg. Just make sure you’re looking at the standard Darmanitan, though - the Galarian form is Ice type! You can tell which is which by its red or blue coloring.

Unlike the other entries on this list, Darmanitan is a pure fire type. That means that it’s vulnerable to ground, rock, and water attacks. However, it is resistant to bug, steel, fire, grass, ice, and fairy type attacks.

What are Fire Pokémon strong against?

Fire type pokémon are resistant to fire type attacks themselves. They are also resistant to grass, ice, bug, steel, and fairy type attacks.

Fire type attacks are super effective against grass, ice, bug, and steel types.

What are Fire Pokémon weak against?

Fire type pokémon are vulnerable to water, ground, and rock type attacks.

Fire type attacks will not do much damage to other fire pokémon, as well as water, rock, and dragon type pokémon.