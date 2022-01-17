Best white-labeled job boards of 2022

There are plenty of job sites on the internet, with big names and niche offerings all clamoring for attention, but there are plenty of situations where existing job boards don’t fit the bill.

If that’s the case, you may prefer to create your own. There are plenty of situations where you may want to build your own job site: if your company needs a comprehensive job board, or if you want to create a site that serves a particular region or industry. You could want a job board that serves a group of companies, or a branded option that you can monetize – because there’s big cash to be made from employers who want to get their vacancies in front of the best candidates.

Creating your own job site is time-consuming and expensive, though, and requires plenty of expertise. Plenty of people don’t have that time, money, or knowledge, and so lots of individuals and organizations use white-label job board providers instead.

A white-label job board allows you to create, customize and manage your own branded job board with your own requirements – and you don’t need coding or web-design knowledge to get the job done. Using a white-label solution is quicker, easier, and usually cheaper, too.

We've rounded up five of the best white-label job board solutions – perfect if you need to build a job board that can deliver great results with less hassle.

1. Recruitology

A straightforward and effective product that's easy to use without much tech experience

Reasons to buy
+ Great for media companies
+ Impressive versatility
+ Minimal tech knowledge needed

Reasons to avoid
- Not as feature-packed as some other packages

Recruitology is not just a white-label job board business – the firm offers networking tools, fast-track postings to specialty job boards, virtual career fair services, and candidate search options.

That bodes well – it means the firm has loads of experience in all areas of recruitment – and its white-label job board software is immediately impressive.

Recruitology’s job board software places a big emphasis on advertising local positions and finding candidates nearby, so it’s ideal if you want to create a job board for a particular town or region. In fact, it’s already used by loads of local media companies, including the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, and Orlando Sentinel.

There’s loads of versatility here – you can customize the entire board with your own branding, enhance it with your own articles and content, and rely on the firm’s responsive design to ensure that the board works on mobile and desktop devices. It looks good, too, thanks to a clean and straightforward design.

Recruitology hosts your job board and supplies maintenance, so minimal technical knowledge is required, and the firm also provides widgets to help integrate the board into different areas of your site. There are premium profile options that you can sell to employers to make money. Job listings are fully SEO-optimized, and job seekers can benefit from great location-based filtering and easy application options.

This package doesn’t have the in-depth options of some rivals, but it’s great if you want to create a job board with a big emphasis on local employment.

2. MatchWork A European option that delivers good features and impressive ease of use TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Specialists in European markets + Easy to use + Integrates with ATS and CRM systems Reasons to avoid - Other options are better for US-based companies

MatchWork provides specialist white-label job board software that is already used by plenty of European companies like Archant, NetJobs, and DG Media. The firm’s products are routinely used by governments, non-profit organizations, charities, and trade unions.

There are plenty of reasons to consider MatchWork if you operate in those sectors and need to build a job board. The boards provided by MatchWork are mobile-friendly, and the company handles everything on the technical side of things, so you don’t need extensive coding or design knowledge to begin.

MatchWork is one of the more affordable white-label options out there, too, with fees that start at €900 (around $1,026) per month, and you don’t miss out on features despite the low price – MatchWork’s boards are fully customizable and often updated with new features.

MatchWork offers ready-made themes that make design quicker and easier, and plenty of other features are designed for ease-of-use. You can automatically share jobs to social profiles and use a Facebook widget, deploy an API to share your content elsewhere, and fully integrate your new job board with existing ATS and CRM systems.

The rest of MatchWork’s features impress. Job seekers can build, upload, or import CVs, create alerts, and even plan routes to work using integrated Google Maps. Candidates and employers can use dashboards to track their processes, and you can upsell through company profiles and a range of boosted job listings. Everything’s fully SEO optimized, too.

MatchWork is a consistently impressive choice for creating a job board, especially if you work for a non-profit or government agency or if you’re based in Europe.

3. ZipRecruiter One of the biggest job sites around has a great job board product TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + A trusted and well-respected name + Vast database of employers and users + Loads of mainstream and AI-powered features Reasons to avoid - Less suitable for niche scenarios

ZipRecruiter is one of the largest and well-respected job sites on the web, so it’s no surprise that the company also offers a comprehensive white-label job board product.

Many of the features offered by ZipRecruiter leverage the firm’s huge database of job-seekers and employers. By using ZipRecruiter you can potentially list more than eight million jobs on your newly-created board, and job users can deploy ZipRecruiter’s AI-powered job-matching technology alongside the firm’s complete API. If you’ve got the technical knowledge, that allows for vast customization and the creation of specialized job boards.

If you don’t have technical knowledge, that’s fine too. ZipRecruiter offers a straightforward dashboard for admins, employers, and candidates, and there’s no exclusivity requirement so you can create your own monetization options. Combine this with transparent revenue sharing, and you’ll always know where you stand.

Elsewhere, ZipRecruiter has AI-powered alert and email options for better targeting, and there are plenty of options for data analysis, blogging, integrating with Google Jobs, and managing your job board.

There isn’t much missing from ZipRecruiter’s white-label offering, but that’s no surprise from such a big site. If you want to build a job board and rely on tried, tested features, this is what you need.

4. MarketGrabber A tech-first product that delivers a powerful set of recruitment features TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Powerful integrations tools + Loads of features + Customizable templates Reasons to avoid - Tricky for beginners

MarketGrabber is a broad company that offers impressive software in loads of different categories – the firm has a top-notch white-label job board option alongside products that can be used to build directories, classified ad portals, real estate websites and more.

The firm offers a selection of standard, customizable templates for creating your own job board, but the firm can also design your own board if you’d like something bespoke. Regardless of the design, MarketGrabber’s boards are slick and work on all kinds of devices.

MarketGrabber impresses with its integration options. It works with Paypal, Stripe, and other popular payment providers, and it also has Google for Jobs integration. Job listings can also be backfilled from ZipRecruiter if you need to give your own job board a boost.

Elsewhere, MarketGrabber’s job board is SEO-optimized, and users have full access to its source code. You can host your board on your own site or with MarketGrabber. It has plenty of handy features: job listings can be submitted for approval before they go live, employers can use applicant tracking and screening questions alongside their own profile, and job-seekers get powerful filtering and broad privacy options.

MarketGrabber can be a bit daunting if you’re not tech-savvy or if you don’t have much job board experience, but there’s no denying its power and flexibility. If you’re confident enough to take the reins, this is a great white-label solution.

5. Niceboard A stylish option for companies who want broad monetization abilities TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Responsive and good-looking designs + Plenty of monetization options Reasons to avoid - Some job board products are cheaper

Niceboard is one of the most stylish options around – ideal if you want to create a job board that looks as good as it runs. These boards are responsive, and they’re easy to use too, thanks to an intuitive dashboard, real-time stat-tracking and huge customization options.

Niceboard’s products look great, and there’s a big focus on monetization too. You’re able to create subscriptions and customized upsells to generate cash from employers, and Niceboard accepts payment from all the major providers.

Job boards created with Niceboard can incorporate HTML, JavaScript and CSS integrations, and there’s full SEO optimization and Google integration alongside auto-backups, free SSL certificate and cloud hosting. Employers can post jobs easily, customize their application processes and use a sleek dashboard, while candidates benefit from quick company previews, smart filtering and email alerts.

Niceboard’s products are available into several tiers. The Essential, Pro and Business options cost $129, $179, and $279 a month respectively, with the pricier products offering more features and abilities – so it’s easy to pick a service to suit your needs. Prices drop if you pay annually, too.

Niceboard provides a stylish and straightforward way for any organization to create a slick and manageable job board. It’s well-balanced, and its monetization options are impressive.

