WWE 2K22 gets a new trailer for its MYGM mode

Visual Concepts and 2K have released a brand new trailer for WWE 2K22, showcasing the game’s highly-anticipated MYGM mode.

The trailer, which you can watch for yourself below, gives an overarching look at the mode and some glimpses at its gameplay, with a voiceover from Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer and a former Monday Night Raw and SmackDown General Manager.

As explained by the trailer, in MYGM mode, players will be able to step out of the wrestling ring and into the shoes of a general manager. The game will give players a choice between selecting an existing general manager or creating their own, with a custom character builder. The managers players have to choose from include familiar names like Sonya Deville, Adam Pearce, Shane McMahon and the trailer voiceover herself: Stephanie McMahon.

As a general manager, players will be able to manage big picture aspects of their brand like picking balanced rosters and managing their budgets, as well as get down into the nitty gritty details of each show. Players can even go so far as to interfere in matches. The mode is a challenge and it’ll take thought and care to build a brand and get the highest ratings.

For those looking to find out even more about what MYGM mode has to offer, 2K has also broadcast a Ringside Report deep dive. The second entry in the ongoing video series, it offers a more detailed look at what players can expect from MYGM mode with insights and tips from members of the game’s development team, including Creative Director Lynell Jinks and Design Director Alan Flores.

Analysis: Looking promising

General Manager mode was much-loved by fans of older games in the WWE series but, despite this, it went missing for a few years. With WWE 2K22 it’s back and from what we can see here, it’s looking pretty promising.

Bringing back a mode that’s been so highly requested by fans is clearly a part of 2K’s effort to make sure that WWE 2K22 “hits different” and appeals to fans after backlash against WWE 2K20 saw WWE 2K21 cancelled.

“We hear you and we know you want more from the franchise, so we are applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun,” the publisher said at the time.