Windows 365 updates could soon be a lot less disruptive

Installing the latest Windows 365 updates and fixing other issues should hopefully be less disruptive for everyone thanks to a new tool from Microsoft coming soon.

The company has revealed it is working on adding new settings that should mean Windows 365 updates or other background fixes don't hijack or restart your PC when you're in the middle of an important task.

The new "maintenance windows" aim to cause as little disruption as possible, the company says, hopefully solving one of the most common complaints for Windows 365 users everywhere.

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab), the new maintenance windows are described as covering both downtime and service functions.

Scheduled at regular recurring points, they will cover "general maintenance activities" with the hope of causing the "least disruption to the end-user", Microsoft says.

This should mean less unexpected or annoying device slowdowns or update installs during peak times, as the service learns when you are using Windows 365 most frequently, and conducts its work around that.

The service is still described as being "in development" for the moment, meaning users may not get to experience it for some time. Its roadmap entry says the service is set to be generally available by June 2023, with Windows 365 users around the world able to experience it.

The news comes shortly after Microsoft also unveiled Microsoft Office 365 Government Secret Cloud (opens in new tab), the most secure environment ever for the company’s flagship collaboration tool. It offers especially secure variants of email clients Exchange and Outlook as well as its Office software suite, bringing a level of security and compliance to its productivity tools suitable for government use.

Microsoft is on somewhat of an update push at the moment, recently announcing the end of its Windows 7 and 8 product lines. The aged operating systems stopped receiving Microsoft security updates from January 10, 2023, marking the end of their official lifespan.