WhatsApp rolls out Delete for Everyone feature

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is now rolling out the Delete for Everyone feature to all its users after having tested it with some users over the last few days. The feature allows users to “recall” or delete sent messages, but both the sender and the receiver need to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed for this to work. Announcing the general availability of Delete for Everyone, WhatsApp revealed that this feature is now available across all platforms – iOS, Android, Windows Phone and desktop.

Prior to this, Delete for Everyone feature has been available on apps like Skype and Telegram. This feature lets users delete the message from the recipient’s and their own phones too, replacing the deleted message with a text that says “This message was deleted” on the recipient’s phone. However, you are given a window of 7 minutes only to delete your message.

The WhatsApp Delete for Everyone feature works in private chats as well as groups, but only if all the parties have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on their device.

How to use WhatsApp Delete for Everyone feature

Using this feature is very simple – all you have to do is tap and hold on the message you want to delete, and then tap on the “Trash” icon. Once done, a popup appears giving you an option to either delete the message for yourself or for everyone.

Now, select Delete for Everyone and viola, the message will be deleted from your and the recipient's’ device as well.

Again, if you want to delete a message, you will have to do so within 7 minutes of sending it. After 7 minutes, you won’t be able to delete it.