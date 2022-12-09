Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gameplay reveal trailer is bloody as hell

Audio player loading…

At long last, we've finally got a proper look at Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 with an uncompromising gameplay reveal trailer worthy of the Emperor himself.

What immediately stands out about Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is just how visceral the title uses the technological advancements between console generations. That's because the first game initially dropped over a decade ago, so the violence is truly splendid here.

The environmental design looks to have significantly been upgraded as well. We've never seen the Adeptus Astartes look quite this good, and that's reflected in the gunplay and melee as the chunky boys cut down waves of Orc scum. And yes, Jump Packs have made a triumphant return, too!

It's just a small taste of what's been revealed at The Game Awards 2022. We've also seen the likes of Ken Levine's Judas, as well as Death Stranding 2 as well. It's looking like 2023 will be truly stacked.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 gameplay trailer

We've waited over a decade for the next chapter in the Space Marines story, and what we see from the gameplay here really doesn't disappoint. There are war hammers, jump packs, Chainswords swinging, and bodies upon bodies of Orcs to lay waste too!

The real focus from what we see here appears to be on the Space Marines' mobility. Everything looks less rigged than in the first title, especially during one moment involving a Chain Axe and the upper body of an Orc who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Are you looking forward to getting up close and personal with the hordes of the more expansive Warhammer 40,000 universe? You've also got another choice in the form of Darktide, which is an equally unrelenting shooter in first person.