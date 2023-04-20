Virtuozzo 2.0 looks to give your WordPress hosting a major boost

Swiss-based cloud hosting (opens in new tab) provider Virtuozzo has released version 2.0 of its WordPress hosting platform.

The new release comes with an upgraded user interface that automates website deployment and cloud infrastructure management for companies running their business on WordPress.

Initially launched in March 2022, Virtuozzo’s application platform allows WordPress deployments to scale up and down automatically, in response to website traffic spikes.

Cloud host takes on WordPress hosting

Available now, the update to Virtuozzo’s container-based application platform means service providers can offer WordPress hosting with automatic deployment and scaling of WordPress websites, databases, CDN, security and associated software stacks.

“According to W3Techs, 43% of all websites run on WordPress,” said Carlos Rego, Vice President of Strategic Development at Virtuozzo.

"There is, however, a significant gap in the WordPress hosting market, between cheap shared or VPS hosting services, and more expensive managed WordPress from companies such as WP Engine and Kinsta.

“Virtuozzo’s solution enables any service provider to offer modern, containerized WordPress-as-a-Service at a fraction of the cost of those ‘premium’ solutions, and now, enables WordPress website owners to take control of their service in a simple, secure and transparent way.”

Other features of the new WordPress version include the automation of single WordPress instances to multi-region WordPress clusters with CDN configurations.

It also includes options for paying invoices and managing entire WordPress project lifecycles, as well as a built-in monitoring, alerting, and metering system.

Virtuozzo also claims that with the update, customers are only charged for the resources they actually consume, in comparison to some shared hosting and cloud hosting services that charge for reserved instances and resources.

Aside from WordPress hosting, the company offers hybrid infrastructure, cloud storage, CDN, XaaS, and more cloud solutions including free cloud migration, multi-cloud hosting and public cloud PaaS for developers. The company developed the first commercially available container virtualization technology.