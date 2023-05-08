Virgin Media O2 has new business broadband to help your SME grow

Virgin Media O2 has introduced a new broadband offering for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) which should help them upscale or downscale their mobile broadband packages depending on their needs.

The company says its all-new Flex offering enables SMBs to “move between” broadband package options, allowing them to dial their broadband packages at any given time.

SMBs with one of the Voom fibre broadband packages can move between different options once in every 30 days. They can either choose any of the higher-tier broadband options, or one tier lower from their originally contracted package, paying the stated price of the new tier.

"No surprises"

To learn of their options and change their tier, SMBs can phone the Virgin Media O2 Care team.

Furthermore, the company also provided SMBs with a fixed price guarantee within the contracts. That, the company claims, will help businesses control their spending, by knowing exactly what their monthly broadband expenses are, “with no surprises”. However, the fixed guarantee does not inxclude promotional offer periods, add-on prices or usage fees, and expires together with the contract.

“At Virgin Media O2, we are committed to providing our small business customers with broadband packages that give them the flexibility that they need,” said Chris Holmes, Director of SOHO at Virgin Media O2.

“A small business customer is able to flex their service, ramping up their broadband to deal with added traffic or flexing it down as they see fit. With the UK's fastest widely available broadband for businesses, a fixed price guarantee while in contract, and our all-new Flex proposition, Virgin Media O2 Voom fibre broadband offers a winning combination of propositions for small businesses.”

The new offering is now available for all eligible customers.