Virgin Media O2 Business and Telefonica launch enhanced cloud and security solutions services

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) Business is teaming up with Telefónica Tech to bring new cloud (opens in new tab) and security solutions services to enterprises and public sector organizations in the UK.

In a press release, VMO2 Business said the partnership’s goal is to support businesses’ efforts to digitally transform. The new offering includes Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) with “leading Cloud Service Partners”, as well as Private Cloud Hosting and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security services.

The new features will complement existing cloud networking Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and cloud security Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions, the two firms said in the press release.

Supporting customers

Apparently, the public cloud market is a growing one, and these two firms are looking to tap into that growth and secure a larger part of the market share. The release cites a recent Gartner report stating that the global public cloud spending should grow 20.7% this year, to hit $591.8 billion, up from $490.3 billion last year.

Telefónica Tech’s part of the deal, the announcement reads, is to support customers via a managed services team based in the country. The company now has more than 1,000 “highly qualified” technology professionals, the company said, adding that the acquisitions of CANCOM UK&I and Incremental helped achieve that goal.

The new cloud and security solutions services will be on offer to medium and large organizations. That includes local authorities looking to unify their data and processes, healthcare providers looking to migrate sensitive data to the cloud, or retail businesses looking to scale e-commerce opportunities in the cloud, the partners added.

“Our growing cloud networking expertise coupled with our new partnership with Telefónica Tech will help customers to migrate and manage their data and systems in the cloud, enabling them to be more efficient, productive and secure,” said Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Business and Wholesale at Virgin Media O2 Business.