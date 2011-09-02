Video: Toshiba at IFA 2011

Launching the world's first glasses-free 3D TV for the home, the world's slimmest tablet and the world's thinnest laptop?

All in a day's work for Toshiba at IFA 2011, because that's exactly what it did - merrily stocking up on the best, first and thinnest titles to try and wow onlookers who have probably seen more 3D TVs and tablets than have had bacon sandwiches. Or bratwurst, as it's Germany.

Want to see the products in action, as well as a spokesperson boldly chucking his 3D glasses into the crowd? Step right up and feast your eyes on TechRadar's Toshiba news round up: