Unlock every Valorant Agent when you link up with Xbox Game Pass

Five of Riot’s most popular in-house games, including Valorant and League Of Legends, are coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 12. This comes as part of Riot’s partnership with Microsoft, but you won’t need to actually play the games on Game Pass in order to get some free in-game swag and unlockables.

You’ll just need a Riot Games account and an Xbox Game Pass membership to claim the swag, which will be available from December 12. If you link up before January 1, there are even more in-game freebies to take advantage of.

The partnership was announced in June 2022 , but an official Tweet from Riot Games has confirmed when we can expect both it and the rewards you’ll get for linking up.

We're coming to #XboxGamePass in 4 days! Starting today, link your Riot account and Xbox profile to prepare for #TheUnlock and for a limited time, get these extra in-game rewards across all titles.

Spoils of war

If you’re unsure how to go about linking your accounts, Riot Games has posted a comprehensive guide (opens in new tab) to both the partnership and how to link accounts. Once you do, you’ll be able to access in-game swag for the following games when they arrive on Game Pass:

Valorant

League of Legends

Legends of Runeterra

Teamfight Tactics

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Mobile game League of Legends: Wild Rift is one of the first mobile games to be offered on Game Pass, but just because it’s on a different platform doesn’t mean you wont get your free stuff. Players will be getting all current and future characters pre-unlocked.

Similarly for League of Legends players, you’ll have all 160-odd champions unlocked and an XP buffer to boot.

Valorant players who link their Riot and Game Pass accounts will also find all playable heroes unlocked. You’ll get 20 percent more XP toward your progress in the event pass, battle pass, and Agent progress. Speaking of Agents, you’ll also get every future character unlocked from day one of release, meaning this is one gift that will just keep on giving.

Linking accounts also means you’ll get all Foundation cards in Legends of Runeterra, a game that is playable on both PC and mobile.

Fans of Teamfights Tactics will get four arena skins, and a Rare Little Legend Tactician added to their game. From April 2023, linked players will receive a new arena skin each month as part of a rotation.

If you’ve yet to grab a membership, you can now get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for US$14.99 / £10.99 / AU$20 a month.