This tab upgrade should give Google Chrome a major speed boost

By Luke Hughes
published

New 'freeze dried tabs' Google Chrome update should smooth out browsing experience on Android

Google Chrome listing on an Android app store
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Audio player loading…

Loading times on Google Chrome will soon be much faster with the release of a new feature known as “Freeze Dried Tabs”, which stores tabs as “interactive snapshots”.

In a post on the Chromium blog (opens in new tab), Google claims that the new feature provides a “20% perceptible speedup” in cold startups of the browser on Android devices.

The new feature improves upon the previous method of displaying unloaded pages (via screenshots) by allowing users to click links and scroll across the entire length of pages before they are fully loaded.

Google Chrome speed boost

So-called “freeze drying” works by storing a page’s visuals as vector graphics, rasterizing them, and displaying them “dynamically as the user scrolls” alongside captured hyperlinks. 

Large images are left out of these new tabs, and unused lettering in font files, which can be as large as several megabytes, are removed in order to reduce page loading times.

In testing, Google found that Freeze Dried Tabs can “speed up the median time taken to draw all the content of the page to just 2.8s from launch”.

READ MORE

> Check out our picks of the best anonymous browsers right now

> Google Chrome not working? Microsoft Defender may be to blame

> China is cracking down on mobile web browsers

Google believes that the new technique used to load tabs will be especially useful for “transitional views” and for pages with particularly large pieces of content that would otherwise take a long time to load.

It claims that the layout of Freeze Dried Tabs and fully loaded pages being the same means that Google Chrome will seem even faster from now on, due to the transition from snapshot to full page being a barely perceptible change.

While Freeze Dried Tabs only appear in Google Chrome for Android at the moment, the company is “exploring additional places where this technology might be used”.

Luke Hughes
Luke Hughes
Graduate Writer

 

Luke Hughes holds the role of Graduate Writer at TechRadar Pro, producing news, features and deals content across topics ranging from computing to cloud services, cybersecurity, data privacy and business software.

See more Software news