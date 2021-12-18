These Razer PC gaming deals at Amazon are the perfect Christmas gift for gamers

Stuck for a last-minute Christmas gift for that gamer in your family? Amazon's coming to the rescue this week with a ton of awesome Razer PC gaming deals on everything from super-cheap mice to great headsets.

Take this Razer Deathadder V2 gaming mouse for $34.99 (was $69.99) - an absolute classic that's at its cheapest ever price at Amazon today. This one's been an absolute favorite of gamers worldwide for a good few years now, and this latest revision has made it even better. It's super comfortable (for right-hand users), features a super-smooth 20K DPI sensor, and rubberized sides for plenty of grip over those long sessions.

For a cheap gaming headset, this Razer Kraken for $49.99 (was $79.99) is a good option too. It's $10 off its cheapest price ever right now, but it's easily one of the better lower to mid-range gaming headsets on the market. Not only is it super comfortable thanks to its spacious design and memory foam padding, but the 50mm audio drivers and 7.1 surround sound afford you decent quality and features for the price. It is wired, but that does come with the added benefit of not having to charge - simple but effective.

And, our final cheap pick for today's Razer PC gaming deals from Amazon is this Razer Seiren X USB microphone for $59.99 (was $99). While more niche than our other recommendations, this mic is a good option for the 'gamer who has everything' - especially if they've expressed an interest in streaming. It's fairly lightweight, but sturdy thanks to its aluminum build and features easy-to-use controls and noise-canceling tech built in to reduce those annoying background sounds.

Note, while we've just made three recommendations for a cheap Christmas gift, there are, in fact, a ton more Razer PC gaming deals available today (including premium gear) - all of which you can check out here. If you're visiting from outside the US, then you'll also find the best prices on Razer peripherals in your region just below.

Razer PC Gaming deals at Amazon

Save $35 - A cheap gaming mouse par-excellence, the Razer DeathAdder has been the choice for many a gamer for a good few years now. This latest revision brings simple refinement to an established classic with a new 20K DPI sensor while otherwise maintaining an 'if it ain't broke don't fix it' standpoint. It's easily one of the most comfortable gaming mice on the market and right now it's at its cheapest price ever at Amazon. Want to go wireless? Check out the DeathAdder V2 Pro for $69.99.

Save $30 - When it comes to outright bang for the buck, it's hard to beat the Razer Kraken gaming headset. It's built for all-day comfort, has decent sound, and also supports 7.1 surround sound - all at a price that's very easy on the pocket indeed. Also, a sturdy aluminum frame means this one's going to last a good few years down the line. Want to go wireless? We'd recommend the Barracuda X for $79.99 - also on sale today at Amazon.

Save $40 - The Seiren X might be the entry-level USB microphone from Razer but that doesn't mean it skimps on features or quality. It's built from sturdy aluminum, has an in-built shock absorber so it doesn't pick up vibrations from your desk, and also features an 'ultra precise' pickup pattern to ensure you don't get background bleed. It's a great option if you're looking to get started in the world of streaming.

