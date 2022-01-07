These bricktastic PS5 and Xbox Series X Lego sets could become a reality

Audio player loading…

If you thought the Super Mario 64 Lego set was awesome, then you're in for a treat. A creative Lego builder has come up with designs for PS5 and Xbox Series X Lego sets – and they're pretty impressive.

Twitch streamer and Lego aficionado BrickinNick revealed on Twitter that he's submitted two designs to the Lego Ideas project: one for a PS5 Lego set and the other for an Xbox Series X Lego set (via GameInformer).

The sets themselves are pretty cool – though they would likely need some polishing before hitting store shelves. The PS5 design is made up of a pretty realistic (for Lego) recreation of the PlayStation 5 console and the DualSense controller. The Xbox Series X, similarly, is made up of an Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Series X console recreation. But what we like best about these designs are the details, such as the batteries in the controllers and the hidden video game scenes inside the consoles.

It's time to bring next gen gaming to life in the brick with the LEGO @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X!With your help these epic builds could become real LEGO Sets. Click below, sign up for free, and hit Support:PS5 💙 https://t.co/XxpnSMoTViXSX 💚 https://t.co/dYqBNbnoU9 pic.twitter.com/EZ0OkUisLSJanuary 6, 2022 See more

These sets aren't a reality yet, however; the Lego Ideas program requires 10,000 supporters to consider the idea and, at the time of writing, both designs have less than 1,000. If you want to see these sets become a reality, then head over to the design pages, sign up for free and click support – it's entirely free.

Lego Ideas allows Lego fans to submit their design ideas for consideration to become real sets. When an idea achieves 10,000 supporters, then the design is reviewed by Lego experts, who can (if they deem suitable) give the design the green light. In that scenario, the original designer collaborates with Lego designers to finalize the design and bring it to stores.

The process can take years, with fledging designers encouraged to "create a buzz" around their design. Some examples of Lego sets that started as Lego Ideas designs include the Yellow Submarine and Ghostbusters ECTO-1 sets.

Opinion: the rise of gaming Lego

(Image credit: LEGO)

Gaming-themed Lego sets have seen a surge in popularity in recent years, with Lego teaming up with Nintendo to produce Super Mario Lego sets that include a recreation of the NES and an incredibly cool Super Mario ? Block set.

We're hoping that, given the popularity of these Mario sets, we will see Lego expanding into even more gaming-themed designs. And it sounds like that could be exactly what's on the horizon, with rumors suggesting Lego is working on 11 new gaming-themed Lego sets – including late additions to the Overwatch range.

It's unclear exactly what these sets could be, but there are certainly plenty of ideas for the company to take inspiration from on the Lego Ideas website, with entries including Sea of Thieves, The Legend of Zelda and PlayStation 2 designs.

And remember, if you're a Lego enthusiast with a great idea, you can submit your own design at Lego Ideas – though I'm not sure anyone would want to build my Hitman murder set...