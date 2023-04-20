The wait for Marvel's Spider-Man 2's release date could finally be over

Fans eagerly awaiting the launch date of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could be in luck as Yuri Lowenthal, voice actor for Spider-Man / Peter Parker, has confirmed major progress has been made on the game.

News has been slow for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is one of the biggest upcoming games of the year since the teaser trailer dropped back in September 2021. In a recent Reddit AMA (opens in new tab), Yuri Lowenthal confirmed that all the motion capture for the game had been completed, responding to the question with: "Yup! All done!".

The Marvel's Spider-Man voice actor was notably tight-lipped about his involvement in the sequel, dodging questions that would give away anything substantial about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in its current state. Considering that the Q&A session was for Skybound Games' Homestead Arcana, that's not entirely surprising, though.

In a now-deleted tweet (opens in new tab) by, Venom voice actor Tony Todd claimed last month that fans could expect Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in September, stating, "Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in August. Commercials start dropping in August, so I'm told" (via Eurogamer) (opens in new tab). Should his comments, and the recent update from the Spider-Man voice actor be legit, then we could be swinging around New York in one of the best PS5 games to date in just a few short months from now.

Let's hear it for New York

(Image credit: Sony)

It's been nearly three years since the last installment in Insomniac's Spider-Man franchise. The previous entry in the series, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, was a PS5 launch title all the way back in 2023 and served as, admittedly, a thoroughly enjoyable, stop-gap between the two mainline releases. It repurposed a lot of the assets from the 2018 original and refined the core gameplay by stripping away the bloat and focusing on a character that I think is far more interesting.

It should go without saying that hype is through the roof for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Not only has it been confirmed through the teaser trailer that we're seeing more of Miles Morales and Peter Parker's joint adventures, but also Venom. I'm a massive fan of the Todd McFarlane-created character as one of the most fearsome antagonists in the wall-crawlers extensive rouges gallery. He was previously a crucial part of the excellent Spider-Man: Web of Shadows' story and appeared in the lukewarm Spider-Man: Edge of Time, the sequel to the incredible Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions.