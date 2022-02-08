The next Warhammer 40k game stars Andy Serkis, and releases this May

Audio player loading…

Upcoming turn-based tactics game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters will feature the voice of Andy Serkis, the director and motion capture pioneer best known for his role as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies.

Serkis will take the role of Vardan Kai, a Grand Master and Steward of the Armoury (essentially, a commander) of the Grey Knights Space Marines who serve as the protagonists of the upcoming strategy game.

According to developer Complex Games, Serkis will “advise players from the Grey Knights’ citadel on Titan, responding to requisition requests for additional reinforcements, master crafted armor and weaponry to support their campaign.” From that, it sounds like Serkis will be playing the role of an advisor or a narrator in the game.

Alongside the reveal of Serkis’s involvement, developer Complex games released a new trailer for Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters (watch it below) and announced its release date. The game will be making its way to PC on May 5 later this year.

“Vardan Kai is a Grand Master, he is a very authoritarian leader, and he doesn’t suffer fools,” Serkis said in a press release. “He has a strong dislike for those he feels he can’t trust and doesn’t show a lot of emotion, but throughout the game, he’s building a ‘master and pupil’ relationship with the player. His personality will definitely keep players on their toes.”

Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is a squad-focused, turn-based strategy game that pits the Grey Knights against the feculent spawn of the Chaos God Nurgle. You’ll be commanding the Space Marines against a litany of the Plague God’s forces, from Plaguebearers right the way up to Daemon Princes.