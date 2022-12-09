The best indie game of 2020 is getting a sequel

Audio player loading…

After two years, we are finally getting the sequel we deserve, Hades II has been announced, and we couldn't be happier.

One of the first games to hit our radar at The Game Awards 2022 was the announcement of Hades II. For those who haven't played the first game, this rogue-like sees you fight across the mythos of Ancient Greek mythology.

The art style is incredible, the music is astounding, and the gameplay was engaging to a fault. While the first game won acclaim across multiple award shows, with it being named by many as the best indie game to come out of 2020.

From what the trailer suggests, the sequel will be like the original we know and love. The short teaser starts with an epic fight scene, followed by a short dialogue. While our protagonist clearly has the drive to become stronger, she is reassured that this is only a matter of time. Her mentor encouraged her to venture forth with the words "death to Kronos".

I spy some Titan action coming up. Kronos is known in Greek Mythology as the father of Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon; those are some heavy hitters. He is also a Titan, the god-like being who preceded the Olympians and was at war with them before their eventual defeat. However, some stories aren’t that simple, so here's hoping for bigger and better action than we've ever seen before.

Don't worry; there'll be some friendlier faces, with the likes of Apollo and Nemesis seeming to help you on your path to the Titan figurehead. All in all, this sequel looks like it's celebrating its roots while making its own mythic name for itself.