Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 60,600 people in the US buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

The Target PS5 restock could happen as soon as today, and our PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider will send you an alert when the PS5 is in stock in the US – if you follow Matt Swider's Twitter account and turn on notifications. Here's what we can confirm for July 28: Target stores in the US have just enough PS5 consoles on hand at the individual store locations to launch an online restock, according to our own sources and those of Jake Randall. PS5 won't be for sale in Target stores (don't go there today if you didn't get it), but you do have to pick up the Sony console at a local store after making an online purchase. The Target PS5 restock time has always been between 7am and 8am EDT, and during all but one PS5 restock date in 2021, it's happened on a Wednesday or Thursday. Matt Swider will do a PS5 restock live stream if the Target PS5 restock is today.

► When is the next PS5 restock? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider and turn on notifications for instant restock news. It's the fastest way to get PS5 stock updates.

► Warning: don't buy from other Twitter users. They're all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No one will sell a PS5 for just $550.

► Why trust TechRadar? We don't point you to a bunch of US retailer links, which are always dead ends. Others do that – not us. Matt Swider will send you a push notification when there's actual PS5 stock through his 24/7 tracking efforts.

Directions: Click on this image of an example of a Target PS5 restock alert from Matt Swider and turn on notifications (that little bell icon) for instant alerts.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Target PS5 restock time if it's today

Target PS5 restock date: Likely this week – Wednesday or Thursday

Likely this week – Wednesday or Thursday Target PS5 restock time: Always between 7am EDT to 8am EDT in 2021

Always between 7am EDT to 8am EDT in 2021 How to buy PS5 from Target: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The Target PS5 restock time is 7am to 8am EDT, and we know that even if we don't know the exact restock date with certainty (there's just a chance it'll be today).

Target has stuck to opening up PS5 stock during that hour-long range in 2021, with the official PS5 restock time, spanning 7:06am EDT at the earliest time (that was the latest PS5 restock time, actually) and to 7:50 EDT at the latest time. If the Target PS5 restock doesn't happen by 8am EDT, it's probably not going to happen on that date.

Across the four main time zones in the US, that means you should be looking for our PS5 restock Target Twitter alert by 7am EDT / 6am CDT / 5am MDT / 4am MDT. Note that the most consistent restock time at Target is 7:40am EDT.

Why does Target restock so early? It's in an effort to launch PS5 orders before any of the Target stores open up in the US. The last thing anyone in management wants is to have people flock to its individual stores trying to buy something that's can't be bought, and then getting angry or milling about in crowds in 2021.

This is a tough ask for people on the West Coast of the United States, however, it's actually an advantage if you're really determined to buy the PlayStation 5. While you can't (repeat: cannot) buy the PS5 console in Target stores today, you do have to (read: are required, as they do not ship) pick up the Sony system at your local store. This cuts down on resellers claiming multiple $499 PS5 Disc and $399 PS5 Digital Edition consoles, as they're sold at MSRP and easy to resell. With the restock happening during the 4am PDT hour, most of your competition is fast asleep.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

When will PS5 restock at Target? Will it be today?

If the Target PS5 restock date is today, that fits within the pattern of the US retailer, which, in all but one situation has launched new orders for the console on either a Wednesday or Thursday since mid-February of 2021.

Today is Wednesday, July 28, and we know that there are more than 20 PS5 consoles sitting at individual Target stores in the US, so we're going to be tracking the Target PS5 restock chances every morning, including today. If it doesn't happen from 7am to 8am EDT, then we'll check again tomorrow.

There's been only one situation recently (the last date) when the Target PS5 restock has not been on a Wednesday or Thursday, and that's likely because of a holiday that happened earlier in the week, pushing the normal timeline back a day or two.

So don't be disappointed if there isn't a PS5 restock today, as there's a very good chance it'll be the next day. And the only reason the date will slip to next week is if Target wants to hold off for more inventory. We have seen Target wait until it has 40 PS5 consoles in stock in 2021, and since we're at slightly over 20 PS5 Disc version consoles at major stores in the US, that's a possibility (but we like the chances for today only because Target doesn't like to hold on to the PS5 Disc consoles for that long).

Target PS5 Twitter tracker alerts – they're curcial

This is why our PS5 Twitter tracker alerts have become essential and why so many people have notifications turned on for Matt Swider's account. With the time known but still within an hour time frame and with the date unknown but usually within a two-day span, you want to be among the first time try to buy the PS5.

Do note that being first to the page and seeing that the PS5 sold out our unavailable at your local Target store is normal. In fact, being first is sometimes a bad thing, as a lot of people stop trying after not getting the console within the first minute. What so many people don't know is that the PS5 restock happens in waves and tapping that add-to-cart button over and over again is the only way to checkout.

In other words, speed is good, but persistence is even more important. That's why, when we're offering PS5 restock expert advice, say the only reason to be fast to the Target PS5 retail page is to get more chances at trying to checkout, not to be there first. It's a marathon, not a sprint.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Target PS5 restock history: when has it been in stock?

Looking back through our PS5 restock Twitter alerts by Matt Swider, it's easy to pinpoint when the PS5 has been in stock at Target in 2021. The 24/7 tracking of US stores, including Target, provides a detailed view of when and where the PS5 has been available to purchase.

PS5 restock console inventory numbers

We're constantly checking in with our helpful sources at individual Target stores to ensure our followers – made up of real gamers hoping to get the PS5 restock before any bots and resellers buy all of them – checkout with the console of their choice.

So far we've seen Target stores in the US have anywhere from 11 to 26 consoles on hand this week, meaning they're in the stores but not being sold because Target waits until it has enough PS5 inventory before doing a nationwide restock. The question remains: is up to 26 consoles at larger Target locations enough? We've seen the American retailer do a restock based on this amount, but we've also seen Target launch orders when it has as many as 40 PS5 consoles at these same locations we check in with.

Target has anywhere from 15,000 to 38,000 PS5 consoles for sale nationwide during each restock, though these numbers are publicly disclosed by Target and we're working on fragments of information from its online inventory count.

We'll continue to update this PS5 restock page as more information comes in and do a Target PS5 restock live stream when and if the console becomes available to buy.