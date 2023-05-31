Stylish puzzler Escape Academy has new DLC on the horizon

Indie puzzler Escape Academy is set to receive another round of DLC in the form of a story-focused adventure.

Releasing June 19, Escape from the Past will add five new levels to the game, each in classic escape room format. The DLC is included with the Escape Academy season pass, but can also be purchased separately. The Season Pass is priced at £11.39 / $14.99, with the DLC alone set at £8.50 / $9.99.

Escape from the Past has players join forces with other academy students in order to unravel a clandestine plot to murder the academy’s headmaster. The new storyline is styled after old-school “whodunnit” mysteries. The puzzles themselves are divided segmented by charming visual novel segments which help give the game a sense of cohesion and context.

Developer Coin Crew Games has also announced that Escape Academy will be arriving on Nintendo Switch towards the tail end of 2023. The Nintendo Switch edition will be available for $29.99 from the eShop and will include all existing DLC, including Escape from the Past.

(Image credit: Coin Crew Games)

Escape Academy is a well-respected title, boasting an 86% Very Positive rating on Steam as well as positive reviews from Inverse, Gamespot, and The Los Angeles Times. The title has attracted an audience of over one million players since its release in November last year and won two Webby awards for best Family, Kids & Education Games as well as in the Puzzle, Strategy & Trivia category.

The game is currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and supports local and online co-op.

This accessible, gentle title is a real treat for escape room lovers, or folks looking for a cozier, story-driven take on the puzzle genre. Escape Academy is well worth a look for those looking for a wholesome couch co-op experience.