Starfield controller images appear ahead of this week's Xbox Games Showcase

Starfield is getting a substantial presentation just after this week's Xbox Games Showcase, and it looks like one of its potential surprises has shown up early online.

Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield is just a few months away from its September 6 launch, and it looks like there'll be a limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller to go along with it. That's according to one Reddit user (now deleted) who uploaded images of the gamepad's box to the Starfield subreddit.

Around the same time, video footage of the Xbox Series X|S controller outside of its box emerged on Twitter, showing the totally-hypothetical gamepad has a rather interesting design. Furthermore, the Twitter post also shows off a Starfield-themed Xbox Wireless Headset, indicating that Microsoft is going big on limited edition peripherals for the game.

In terms of the overall design, the matte white shell of the gamepad contrasts nicely with red and gray accents found on the rear of the pad, as well as its analog sticks. The gold-hued D-pad and triggers are a nice touch, too. Though, I personally feel the random lines and scribbles on the front of the controller make it look a bit overdesigned.

Starfield will be available for Xbox Game Pass players to download at no extra cost, so it's natural that Microsoft would look at other avenues of revenue for the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.

Of course, special editions and future paid DLC are a given. But extra hardware like limited edition controllers are well-suited for the game's staunchest fans. And we've seen similar limited edition Xbox controllers before, with games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

If both the controller and headset are indeed real, then it's good news for Starfield fans eager to purchase appropriately themed hardware. As for the game itself, it'll likely get an action-packed showing, as Xbox promises "no full CG trailers" for most of its upcoming showcase.