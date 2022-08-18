Splatoon 3 appears to support AMD's impressive upscaling tech

Audio player loading…

Splatoon 3 is right around the corner, and it looks like the multiplayer shooter will play and run much smoother than its predecessors.

Nintendo Switch dataminer OatmealDome has found evidence that Splatoon 3 supports AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling tech after spotting a reference to it in the game's manual.

FSR uses spatial upscaling that, when implemented, can improve a game's resolution and help maintain a stable framerate with little to no impact on overall performance. You may have already seen FSR in action, as it was used in Nintendo Switch Sports, helping the game keep to a smooth 60fps that's vital in multiplayer.

There is a slight catch here, though, as Splatoon 3 seems to be using FSR 1.0. The upgraded FSR 2.0, which has since been made available to console game developers on Xbox Series X, switches to temporal upscaling for an even smoother output.

[Splatoon 3]Splatoon 3 appears to be using AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0.Note that this is *not* 2.0, which uses temporal upscaling (upscaling using data from prior frames). 1.0 uses spatial upscaling (upscaling based only on data from the current frame). https://t.co/BnxW1cYzoIAugust 18, 2022 See more

As a bonus, OatmealDome also spotted evidence (opens in new tab) of Nintendo's NPLN server system being used for Splatoon 3's lobbies. NPLN is relatively new, being implemented by just Monster Hunter Rise and Pokémon Legends Arceus so far.

However, NPLN should allow for improved matchmaking in Splatoon 3. It attempts to match players online based on latency. If your connection quality is good, NPLN will, in theory, match you with players with a similarly solid connection. This should aid in reducing lag for an overall more stable gameplay experience.

FSR: what's the big deal?

Many current-gen titles make full use of FSR, but it's still something of a rarity on Switch. However, its potential implementation in Splatoon 3, following on from Nintendo Switch Sports, shows that the company is committed to giving its games all the advantages they can get.

That's a great thing for the Switch especially, which is relatively lacking in terms of specs when compared to the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Even the best Nintendo Switch games can suffer from soupy, sub-HD resolution. Particularly when played in portable mode. FSR helps minimize this issue without causing any dips in performance.

And for a game like Splatoon 3, a sharp resolution and stable framerate are paramount. It's a fast-paced game, and even more so when you consider your surroundings are constantly shifting thanks to its gyro aim support. After all, the last thing you want is for resolution and framerate to dip as you try your best to keep on top of the action.