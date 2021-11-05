Trending

Spider-Man will swing into Marvel's Avengers on PS4 and PS5 this month

Xbox and PC gamers will unfortunately miss out

Spider-Man swings into Marvel's Avengers
We've known for a while that everyone's favorite friendly neigborhood Spider-Man would swing into Marvel's Avengers at some point, but now we finally have a confirmed date.

As revealed in a content roadmap that was posted by the official Twitter account for Marvel's Avengers, Spider-Man will make his debut in the game as part of a new hero event on November 30, 2021.

Unfortunately for Xbox and PC players, the content will be exclusive to PS4 and PS5 owners, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that Spider-Man is still being held hostage in Marvel's Avengers by Sony.

What to expect from Spider-Man's Avengers debut

As detailed in Marvel’s Avengers latest War Table blog entry, the awkwardly titled Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event will bring players a new Spidey-focused story that can be played through a series of "unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative."

The story will follow Peter Parker as he "uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable."

The update will see ol' web-head team-up with The Avengers in order to stop AIM, and we're told that Spidey will develop a friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow – all while simultaneously trying to keep his identity a secret from them.

Developer Crystal Dynamics is keeping everything else about Spider-Man's arrival in Marvel's Avengers, including his appearance, close to the vest, though we expect to see a full reveal closer to the update's arrival.

PS5 gamers also have Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to look forward to, which will see Venom ready take on both Peter Parker and Miles Morales when it arrives in 2023.

