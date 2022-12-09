Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5

Audio player loading…

If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion but it's not coming to PS4.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores sees Aloy continue on her quest to rid the futuristic world of a Blight, though now her journey is taking her to LA. I'm sure this isn't just the narrative team's way of working out some frustrations with Hollywood producers dragging their feet on making the seemingly inevitable Horizon Zero Dawn TV series.

You can see the reveal trailer below.

Details about the Horizon Forbidden West expansion are extremely thin on the ground. According to the video's description, the new campaign "sees Aloy pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago".

"She will be traveling to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, featuring a compelling storyline following from where Horizon Forbidden West ended, new characters, adventures, and more," game director Mathijs de Jonge says in a PlayStation blog post.

"[LA is] an overgrown and fractured city that can be fully explored via the water and flying on the back of a Sunwing," de Jonge says. "A massive machine threat lurks in its shadows – a huge challenge that Aloy must overcome by using all of her skills and abilities. To achieve this grand vision technically and creatively, we’ve made the difficult decision to focus all our efforts on making an incredible experience exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console."

The only other detail, and let's face it, it's a key one, is that Horizon Forbidden West: Burning shores has a release date: April 19, 2023.