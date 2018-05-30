Sony announces six new professional BRAVIA 4K displays

Sony today announced the expansion of its professional BRAVIA line-up with six new 4K displays in the BZ35F series. The series is designed for a wide range of professional needs such as digital signage, information and monitoring applications.

The displays can also be customized for a range of usage scenarios such as in meeting rooms, classrooms, hotel lobbies, and showrooms, ranging in screen sizes from 43 to 85 inches.

The series encompasses the latest display technology of Sony’s consumer TVs, while adding professional features such as network and serial communication control, flexible installation options, and high brightness levels. The new displays also include a software platform to utilize CPU/GPU processing better, as well as video decoding to help eliminate the use of PCs and setup boxes.

The displays are also equipped with several HDMI terminals for easier connectivity for multiple presentations, and can automatically switch to a newly-connected source. There’s also a built in Presentation Timer to keep track of presentations so you don’t run over time.

Since the displays run off the Android TV platform, there’s greater flexibility when using them for digital signage. There’s also an optional touch panel overlay for interactive whiteboard use and annotation, with multiple displays being supported in vertical, tilt or table-top configurations.

The new models will be available in the region from June onwards.