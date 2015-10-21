Apple's El Capitan update is rich with new emojis and bug fixes

If you've run into issues with Apple's new operating system, OS X 10, don't fret. Apple has updated El Capitan with a number of bug fixes, compatibility with the newly-released Office 2016 and 150 new emoji characters.

Perhaps the most important fix to OS X 10.11.1 is the enhanced installer reliability update. There were widespread install issues when Apple first unveiled the operating system (OS) last month. The bugs included restarting and not updating the OS and a mysterious blank screen that never went away. The reliability update should cut down on some of these issues.

Other fixes include an update to the Mail application that clears up an issue in which messages and server information went missing. Additionally, VoiceOver, which was a complete disaster at launch, will be cleaned up. Among the many issues with VoiceOver were lags and delays, crashes within Safari and locked keys that don't allow users to move from field to field.

Emojis

Should you absolutely and unfortunately feel compelled to use emojis on your Mac, Apple has added 150 new excuses not to use written language on El Capitan.

Earlier in the year, Apple added a new crop of racially diverse emoji to its roster of visual shortcuts. It'll be interesting (for some of you) to see what new pictures you can begin using (instead of the English language).

OS X El Capitan

El Capitan was unveiled in September.

With it came many new improvements, including enhanced Spotlight interactivity, a new Mission Control interface, pinned tabs for Safari and a split screen view that allows for the use of two apps simultaneously, side-by-side. Additionally, El Capitan is 1.4 times faster than Mavericks.

Apple also released updates to iOS 9 and Watch 2.0 today.