Sky adds on-demand treats to Sky+ iOS app

Sky has added some on-demand goodies to its iOS app including on-demand listings and remote box-set downloads.

iOS-owning Sky customers will be able to browse on-demand programmes on their iPhone or iPod. They can then watch said programmes on their Sky+ boxes later.

There'll also be the option to start box sets and shows downloading to your Sky box from anywhere in the house using an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

Sky promises around 6,000 hours of on-demand series and shows will be available for browsing in the Sky+ app. Then one click should see them downloaded to your Sky box.

Luke Bradley-Jones, director of TV products for Sky, said: "This great new feature capitalises on the iPad or iPhone touchscreen to make it easier than ever to browse and discover something new to watch, regardless of whether you are near your Sky+ HD box or elsewhere in your home."

If nothing else, it'll hopefully help calm the squabbles over what to watch this Christmas. Hopefully.

Playing catch up

Earlier in the year, Sky added Catch Up TV to the Sky+ app, which brought episodes from Sky channels, BBC iPlayer and Demand 5. 4oD will be added in the spring of 2013.

Recently, it added a feature that lets you use your iPhone or iPod touch as a remote control.