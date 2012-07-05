Nokia teases interactive Gotham City 3D map for The Dark Knight Rises

Nokia will give Batman fans the chance to explore a 3D rendering of Gotham City as part of its latest tie-in with The Dark Knight Rises release.

The Finns have already nabbed an exclusive TDKR app for its Lumia range along with a version of the Nokia Lumia 900 with the Caped Crusader's symbol lasered into the back of the device.

The newest cross-promotional tool will give fans of the superhero franchise the chance to check out Gotham like never before with what appears to be a desktop, rather than a mobile application.

A teaser trailer on the Nokia's official YouTube channel shows the crime-ridden city within a 3D Nokia Maps interface, complete with landmarks like Wayne Tower and Arkham Asylum.

Bruce Wayne's playpen

There's no official word yet on when the application will become available or on what platforms.

However, with the launch of the movie just two weeks away, it surely won't be long before we're examining every dark corner of Bruce's Wayne's playpen.

The cross-promotional tool should work out well for Nokia.

It makes more people aware of its rapidly-emerging mapping platform that'll be the de facto service within Windows Phone 8, and scores the company some much-needed cool points.

Via: SlashGear