Good Technology launches a solution designed to improve mobile workflows

Good Technology has launched a solution designed to allow enterprises to combine mobile applications in order to improve business operations.

The Good Mobile Workflow Builder gives IT departments the flexibility to deploy multiple independent mobile apps with one cohesive usage process. In other words, users will be able to integrate data across applications so that they don’t have to continually open and close apps to develop a comprehensive overview of whatever they’re working on.

Good Technology has a partner ecosystem of more than 1,200 business applications. With the Mobile Workflow Builder, Good clients can augment these apps in order to better suit their business needs.

The importance of mobility

Mobility has become crucial for all businesses. Not only do mobile devices provide organizations with additional opportunities to communicate with employees and with customers, but the devices also provide faster and more convenient ways to access, improve upon and use information.

A recent AT&T study revealed the time saved by small businesses that use mobile devices in their day-to-day activities is equivalent to $67.5 billion (about £40.2bn or au$71.8bn) a year. Mobile apps save 599.5 million hours and $15.6 billion (about £9.3bn or au$16.6bn) a year, according to the study.

The study also found that more than half of small businesses use mobile applications, the majority of which estimate they save $500 (about £298 or au$532) a month by using the apps. The use of mobile apps by small businesses has increased by 65% the past two years.

Good has more than 5,000 clients in 184 countries. Clients include AT&T, Barclays and the US Department of Homeland Security.