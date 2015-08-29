10 ways Microsoft can improve its Edge browser

Microsoft's follow-up to Internet Explorer, uninspiringly called Edge, needs to up the ante against its rivals, Firefox and Chrome, in order to stem the gradual erosion of Redmond's browser market share.

This is no easy task, though – Microsoft needs to cope with the tens of millions of legacy users who are still very much accustomed to the quirks and peculiarities of Internet Explorer, the millions of businesses that rely on IE, and a growing audience of web users who want a faster, simpler and safer, more modern version of IE.

At any rate, we put our thinking caps on, and came up with 10 ways that Microsoft can enhance the new browser it unleashed with Windows 10.