Slow or poorly-made websites are costing companies millions

New research has exposed just how important a slick website is, especially when it comes to cross-device customer experience.

A study by digital experience analytics website Contentsquare found that businesses could be losing customers where it matters the most - at the point of conversion - if they have a poorly designed, slow, or ineffective website.

On the other hand, a good product detail page, category page, and checkout page all lead to lasting customer interaction, better conversions, and reduced bounce rates.

Rubbish websites are losing you customers

According to the insights, more than a third (36%) of users reported having frustrating experiences on most websites, oftentimes because of slow page loads. This left many ‘rage-clicking’, or pressing the same area of the site multiple times in order to get a response.

High-activity sites, likely to be those with better pages, noticed a 19% increase in conversions, a 47% increase in session depth, and a 20% reduction in bounce rate.

Contentsquare also highlighted the importance of an effective page. It found that consumers browse 20 content pages before a conversion, with session depth and time per session both experiencing year-on-year dips. This stresses the need for clearly designed and easily digestible web pages.

Company CEO Jonathan Cherki said: “Optimizing digital content and creating seamless customer journeys is where you should focus to drive growth and retention.”

Web designers have been tasked with three key areas for improvement: capturing attention, reducing friction, and ensuring content relevancy. The action steps also include highlighting high-performing pages and tweaking them to generate more conversions, and blending cross-device browsing sessions.

While consumers tend to browse from mobile devices, they still prefer to complete ecommerce platform purchases on a computer. Helping to prevent abandoned carts by fusing the experience is vital.